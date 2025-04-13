Custom-made violin stolen on CTA Blue Line train in Chicago Loop

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who stole an extremely valuable violin on a CTA Blue Line train this weekend.
According to the CTA, the violin was stolen from a Blue Line train in the 100 block of West Lake on Friday night at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.
According to police, the violin was custom-made, with a distinct wood grain finish on its back. It was in a black storage case, and doesn’t have a serial number, as it was custom-made.
The violin is believed to be valued at approximately $10,000.
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, standing between 5-feet-8 inches tall and 5-feet-11 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket with white-striped sleeves, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-745-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip on the CPD’s website.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.