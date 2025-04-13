Custom-made violin stolen on CTA Blue Line train in Chicago Loop

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who stole an extremely valuable violin on a CTA Blue Line train this weekend.

According to the CTA, the violin was stolen from a Blue Line train in the 100 block of West Lake on Friday night at approximately 9 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the violin was custom-made, with a distinct wood grain finish on its back. It was in a black storage case, and doesn’t have a serial number, as it was custom-made.

The violin is believed to be valued at approximately $10,000.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, standing between 5-feet-8 inches tall and 5-feet-11 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket with white-striped sleeves, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-745-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip on the CPD’s website.