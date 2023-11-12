Culver's set to open first location on Chicago's West Side

Culver's beloved Butterburgers and Frozen Custards are set to make their debut on Chicago's West Side on Monday.

Culver's announced in a press release that the new 3,700 square foot restaurant will be located at 4347 West Chicago Avenue. The restaurant plans to generate 75 new job opportunities for the West Side community.

This Culver's is a part of a community project that focuses on the revitalizing Chicago Avenue Corridor. With the support of Ald. Emma Mitts, the location will be the first spearheaded by the by the City of Chicago’s Department of Assets, Information and Services, according to a press release.

“The new Culver’s reflects my neighborhood priorities which focuses on strengthening the 37th Ward economy by creating new jobs, supporting our infrastructure, and providing amenities that serve our residents,” Mitts said in a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The groundbreaking West Side Culver's is one of the local businesses featured at the City of Chicago’s Department of AIS new state-of-the-art Public Safety Training Campus. The development was originally announced in 2019.

This Culver’s is also the 10th location in the Chicago area for owner Baron Waller, who is a North Lawndale native. Waller is responsible for bringing the Wisconsin chain to Chicago with locations in Bronzeville, Lincoln Square/Ravenswood, Pullman, the southwest suburbs, and one in Wrigleyville that opened last month.

An official ribbon cutting hosted by Waller, Mitts, the City of Chicago's Department of AIS and the West Humboldt Park and Austin community members will be held on Monday to celebrate the grand opening.