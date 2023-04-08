Culver's New Limited-Time Sandwich to Debut Next Week

Culvers is taking a page from its Wisconsin roots with its newest creation: a Smokehouse BBQ Cheddar Sandwich.

Featuring the choice of a beef burger or crispy chicken filet, the sandwich features a new sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, layers of sharp cheddar, crispy onion rings, pickles and signature mayo, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

And there's even more cheesy goodness on top of that.

The creation is served on a cheddar bun boating chucks of real cheddar cheese baked throughout. Culvers' customers will be able to purchase the sandwich at locations nationwide from April 10 through June 11 or while supplies last.