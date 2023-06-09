Now that the weather is getting warmer, cool desserts like ice cream and custard might be on your mind. Luckily, a few new custard flavors from a fan-favorite Midwest fast-food restaurant are coming to a cone or cup near you.

Wisconsin-based Culver's announced Thursday that it will add two new frozen custard flavors to its menu, for fruit and chocolate lovers alike.

"After an extensive period of recipe development and testing," Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will hit menus at all Culver's locations later this summer.

“Between the tangy, summery Lemon Berry Layer Cake and the rich, gooey and crispy Dark Chocolate PB Crunch, there’s a little something for every custard lover in these two flavors," said Culver's director of menu development Quinn Adkins in a press release.

According to the release, Lemon Berry Layer Cake combines vanilla frozen custard with mixed berries, tart and tangy lemon, and butter cake pieces. For those with a sweeter tooth, Dark Chocolate PB Crunch combines dark chocolate frozen custard with Butterfinger pieces, and a ribbon of gooey peanut butter.

The lemon custard will hit Culver's restaurants June 10, while Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will hit Culver's menus July 10.

According to Culver's the flavors will be available to order at restaurants on their days of debuts, and then rotated into each stores' rotating "Flavor of the Day" calendars.

There are currently 131 Culver's locations in Illinois. Here's where to find a location near you.