Culver's in Wrigleyville opens Monday

A Wrigleyville Culver's restaurant nine years in the making will finally see its grand opening Monday.

The Wisconsin chain, known for its Butterburgers and frozen custard will open a 3,700 sq. foot Culver's restaurant at 10 a.m. Monday at 1111 West Addision Street, a press release said.

The location, steps away from Wrigley Field, will be the ninth Culver's restaurant in the Chicago area for Baron Waller, the chain's largest minority franchise owner with several other Chicago area locations, including Bronzeville, Lincoln Square/Ravenswood and Pullman, the release said.

“We’re so excited Baron Waller is bringing Culver’s to Wrigleyville,” Culver’s co-founder Craig Culver said in the release. “Wrigleyville has always had the best ballpark and the best fans, but now it’s home to the most delicious food. Win or lose, every guest who chooses Culver’s will leave happy.”

The new location will have a walk-up window for to-go and pickup orders, as well as indoor seating, the release added.

According to officials, there are more than 800 Culver's locations in 25 states.