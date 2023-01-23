Culver's Announces Big Drink Menu Change, But What Does That Mean for Its Famed Root Beer?

Popular Midwest burger chain Culver's sparked a big social media debate over the weekend when it announced a major drink menu change.

The Wisconsin-based company revealed it was switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products, which, it turns out, was a big disappointment to many fans.

The home of the ButterBurger now says on its website that it "proudly serves Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper products."

And while the Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola debate is a heated one, some fans were quick to note there was one famed drink not on either side of that fight: Culver's famous root beer.

"As a Wisconsinite, it's not about the Pepsi or Coke. We're all worried about the Root Beer. You don't change that," one Twitter user wrote.

"As long as they keep Culver's root beer, I do not care..." another tweeted.

"Dear 8lb 6oz newborn baby Jesus, PLEASE KEEP THE ROOTBEER @culvers," one fan commented.

The good news for fans is, it doesn't seem the root beer is going anywhere.

In response to many comments on social media, Culver's wrote, "Yes, our restaurants are transitioning to Coca-Cola products. Many favorites including Culver's Signature Root Beer, Diet Root Beer, Dr. Pepper, and fresh brewed sweetened and unsweetened tea will still be available."

The order at Culver’s is root beer anyway, so no change really. — David Kahl (@davidakahl) January 22, 2023

As for the switch from Pepsi to Cola, Culver's told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin that the transition "is in progress," but added that it "will take time" for the company's "nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states to make the switch."

So, it seems Coke fans can soon rejoice, Pepsi fans can stew and Culver's root beer fans can simply carry on.