CULINARY STUDENT WHOSE BRUTAL BEATING WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO EARLIER THIS YEAR IS MAKING A REMARKABLE RECOVERY.

Remarkable progress tonight for the young culinary student who's unwittingly grabbed the hearts of people everywhere... by fighting so hard to live... and now to WALK!

After a dozen surgeries, Dakotah Earley is showing the world that there's truly hope after being shot mercilessly three times on May 6th. It nearly killed him.

Joy Dobbs tweeted a video of her son walking with a prosthetic leg. "It's been a great day. definitely the best day I've had in a long time." She and her son have come a long way since he was shot and left for dead in a robbery attempt in May. " I started to cry. He said 'Mom what's wrong?' I just had to tell him I'm so happy!"

"I knew this was going to happen. It just floored me

She thanks the physicians at Illinois Masonic, the nurses, the housekeepers. Hangar Clinic has been working with him. "We Have definitely been touched by the grace of God. This is an awesome feeling."