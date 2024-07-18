Some cucumbers sold at select Walmart stores in the Midwest are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination, a press release from the Federal Food and Drug Administration said.

The voluntary recall, from Wiers Farms Inc. based in Ohio, impacts whole and two-pound bagged salad cucumbers with a pack date of June 5, 2024 and June 6, 2024, the release said. According to officials, the cucumbers were sourced from out of state and then handled and distributed by Weirs Farms.

The cucumbers were then sold at select Walmart stores in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, according to authorities.

According to the FDA, consumers should discard the product, which should no longer be in distribution.

“Wiers Farm operates to the highest standards of health and food safety," the release said. "We have taken immediate steps to address this isolated incident and we are collaborating closely with the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) to ensure a swift resolution.”

No illnesses were reported, the FDA said.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause "listeriosis." Symptoms vary depending on the severity of the illness and could last may last from days to several weeks. According to the FDA, those who have consumed the affected cucumbers and were experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues should seek medical attention.

More details on the recall can be found here.