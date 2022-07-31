Cubs' Zach McKinstry Exhibits Immediate Taste for Chicago

New Cub McKinstry exhibits immediate taste for Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The newest Cubs player had made a good impression on NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan.

Zach McKinstry, whom the Cubs acquired in a trade from the Dodgers, posted his reaction to the deal on Instagram Sunday.

Included in that post was McKinstry's excitement to join the Cubs and experience two Chicago staples: Wrigley Field and Lou Malnati's pizza.

McKinstry grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., so he's no stranger to Chicago pizza or Lou Malnati's.

"I definitely know a lot about their pizza and am a big fan of pizza," McKinstry said, adding, "They have a few [Malnati's] in Phoenix, where I live now.

"We go at least once a month and splurge a little bit.

Kap, whose wife is an executive for Malnati's, approves — and has a proposition for the 27-year-old utility player.

"Zach, you are a very sharp man!" Kap said. "Deliver big plays and I will keep you rolling in Malnati’s. Go Cubs!"

Kap also offered Yankees superstar Aaron Judge Malnati's for life if he signs with the Cubs in free agency this winter.

McKinstry said Malnati's already DM'd him on Instagram.

The only question left is whether he prefers deep dish or thin crust.

Contributing from San Francisco: Gordon Wittenmyer

