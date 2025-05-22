Cubs, Wrigley Field to host 2027 MLB All-Star Game: report

The Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field are set to host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game according to a report, marking the first Midsummer Classic hosted on the North Side since 1990.

According to a report from Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, an official announcement on the matter will be made later this summer.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wrigley Field and the Cubs will be named the hosts of the 2027 MLB All-Star Game, sources told @MLBBruceLevine. https://t.co/lc7qPdtr1M pic.twitter.com/hrH1albab9 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 22, 2025

According to reporting from 670 The Score, security concerns had been the primary obstacle contributing to the decades-long drought of All-Star Games at Wrigley Field, with league officials concerned that the park could be the target of a coordinated attack.

The Score reports these concerns were alleviated due to collaboration between the Cubs and the city of Chicago to implement concrete bollards outside the stadium.

In addition to being Wrigley Field's first All-Star Game in 37 years, it will also mark the first Midsummer Classic in Chicago in 24 years, with the Chicago White Sox in what was then-U.S. Cellular Field hosting the 2003 event.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be hosted by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, while the 2026 event will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, coinciding with celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.