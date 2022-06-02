Cubs' Willson Contreras: X-Rays Negative After ‘Scary' HBP on Ankle

Willson Contreras: X-rays negative after HBP near ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nobody in the majors has been hit by more than Cubs pin-cushion Willson Contreras.

But for a few seconds this one looked different, especially when the Cubs’ best hitter this season left the game in visible pain after getting hit near the left ankle in the eighth inning Thursday night by Cardinals pitcher T.J. McFarland.

“When you get hit like that it gets scary because there are a lot of fragile bones that go into ankles or hands or the elbow,” said Contreras, whose X-ray results were negative.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“My ankle’s a little sore,” said Contreras, who added he felt fortunate the ball hit above the ankle. “I have a bruised bone but nothing major.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the lineup, not tomorrow but the next day. I was off tomorrow anyway.”

The Cubs play a doubleheader Saturday.

It was the MLB-leading 11th time Contreras has been hit by a pitch this season.

Contreras also hit his ninth homer of the season in the first inning and walked in the sixth as the Cubs beat the Cards 7-5 for their third consecutive victory.

It’s the third time this season the Cubs have won three in a row.

Their season-high streak is four (May 14-17 vs. Arizona and Pittsburgh).

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.