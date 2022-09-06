Cubs' Willson Contreras to 10-Day IL With 28 Games Left in Cubs Career

Contreras to 10-day IL with 28 games left in Cubs career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Three-time Cubs All-Star Willson Contreras, who likely is in the final month of his Cubs career, finally landed on the injured list Tuesday because of the left ankle sprain he suffered Aug.11 in the Field of Dreams game against the Reds in Dyersville, Iowa.

Contreras, who hit five home runs (with an .831 OPS) in the 12 games he played since the injury, had said twice in the last two weeks that pain in area had flared up. But he continued to return to the lineup.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He last played Aug. 30. Tuesday's move was backdated the maximum three days, making him eligible to return next Tuesday in New York against the Mets.

That would leave 21 games in the Cubs' season. Contreras is eligible for free agency after the season and is expected to decline a qualifying offer.

Contreras hurt the ankle when stopped quickly rounding second while advancing on a single, falling to the ground, holding his ankle, writhing in pain. Reds second baseman Jonathan India almost apologetically applied the tag to the fallen Contreras.

Despite how severe the injury looked in the moment, Contreras returned to the game in the bottom of the inning behind the plate and finished the game.

Outfielder Michael Hermosillo was reinstated from the 60-day IL to take Contreras' place on the roster.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.