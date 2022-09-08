Cubs' Willson Contreras' MRI Encouraging for 2022 Return

Willson Contreras’ MRI encouraging for 2022 return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs got good news on catcher Willson Contreras’ ankle injury, certainly as it pertains to a return to the field this season.

Contreras underwent an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed “no surprises,” the Cubs said. The results were consistent with his diagnosis of a sprained left ankle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He’ll continue to rest the ankle and receive treatment. He played catch on the field before Thursday’s game against the Reds and said, “I feel better.”

“We’ll continue the same path it's been on,” manager David Ross said. “[With what] the setbacks were, we want to make sure we're not doing anything that is going to cause any further harm and make sure there's no real problem in there.

“All good news,” Ross added. “He was excited. We were excited. Making sure he's healthy and just getting all the way back where the ankle feels strong enough that he can go out and compete without thinking about it.”

Contreras, who’s set to become a free agent after this season and could be playing his final weeks with the Cubs, landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The Cubs had 26 games left on their schedule entering Thursday.

RELATED: Contreras to 10-day IL with 28 games left in Cubs career

He initially hurt his ankle in the Field of Dreams game last month, rolling it while running the bases. Although he stayed in that game, his ankle has been nagging him in recent weeks.

He missed four games last month after his ankle swelled up, and he last played Aug. 30 — exiting early against the Blue Jays.

Contreras, who earning his third career All-Star starting nod this season, is hitting .246/.351/.471 with 21 homers and 54 RBIs in 107 games.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.