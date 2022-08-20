Cubs' Willson Contreras in Great Company With 4th 20-Home Run Season

Contreras joins exclusive list, makes Cubs history with HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras has already established himself as one of the best Cubs catchers of all-time.

And on Saturday, he accomplished something no Cubs backstop ever has while joining a prestigious group of players in franchise history.

With a towering two-run home run in the fifth inning that gave the Cubs a lead over the Brewers, Contreras recorded his fourth-career 20-homer season.

He’s the 17th player in Cubs history and first catcher to ever pull the feat — Hall of Famer Gabby Hartnett did it three times — and joins an impressive group.

The full list (h/t to Jesse Feldman of Cubs media relations):

Billy Williams (13 times)

Ernie Banks (13)

Sammy Sosa (12)

Ron Santo (11)

Anthony Rizzo (7)

Aramis Ramírez (7)

Alfonso Soriano (6)

Andre Dawson (6)

Ryne Sandberg (6)

Bill Nicholson (6)

Derrek Lee (5)

Leon Durham (5)

Hank Sauer (5)

Hack Wilson (5)

Javy Báez (4)

Kris Bryant (4)

Contreras (4)

Contreras, who surpassed the 100-career home run plateau earlier this season, hit 21 homers in 2017, 24 in 2019 and 21 last season.

