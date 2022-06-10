Cubs' Willson Contreras ‘Happy' to Avoid Hearing Team's Arb Case

Willson Contreras ‘happy’ to avoid hearing Cubs’ arb case originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — Does any team in baseball get more production out of rain delays than the Cubs?

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras said it was during Wednesday night’s rain delay in Baltimore that his agent called to say the Cubs had reached out to talk about settling on a one-year deal and avoiding Thursday’s scheduled arbitration hearing.

“I told my agent to make it work,” Contreras said Friday before the Cubs opened a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Within a few hours they had a deal done for $9.625 million — the midpoint of their arbitration filings. And Contreras breathed a hefty sigh of relief.

Contreras still is more likely to get traded before the Aug. 2 deadline than get another call offering to talk about an extension before he hits free agency at the end of the season.

But he admitted for the first time Friday that as much as he felt prepared for what the team might say against him in a hearing, he had doubts about how he might handle it afterward.

He said the idea of listening to the team argue against his value didn’t necessarily play into his decision to settle, “but probably afterwards it could have an impact on me because of everything they were about to say. I’m really happy we could make it work. And I think it works for them, too.”

Despite the looming, midseason arbitration hearing — and potential distraction of his status as a trade candidate — Contreras is off to the best start of his career (.933 OPS entering Friday) and all but assured of his third All-Star selection.

“The arbitration case wasn’t in my mind at all,” he said. “I wasn’t worried about it, because I think the team needs the positives around here, and I don’t want to lose my focus on the season. Even though it will probably be [my last with the Cubs]. Who knows? I don’t know. But I’m trying to enjoy every single game.”

Like Contreras, the Cubs viewed Wednesday night’s discussions as independent of any extension consideration, and Contreras said that was not discussed during the process.

“I feel like I won,” said Contreras, who appeared to be in a strong position to win his case had he gone to the hearing. “I have nothing to regret for not going to arbitration. The other side of my mind says ‘you don’t need to go there.’

“The most important thing for me was how happy I am with it. And my family is really good with it, too.”

Hearings were pushed into the season this year because of MLB’s 99-day lockout and short spring training.

