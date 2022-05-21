Cubs' Willson Contreras (Hamstring) Undergoing Further Evaluation

Contreras (hamstring) exits, Cubs awaiting word on severity originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras exited Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks game at Wrigley Field with right hamstring tightness.

The Cubs were awaiting word on the severity of Contreras' injury after their 7-6 loss to Arizona.

"Just going to call it a hamstring strain right now and continue to get him checked out," manager David Ross said. "The docs were looking at him during the game and we’ll see what feedback we get.

Contreras signaled to the Cubs dugout in the bottom of the third inning in the middle of a Seiya Suzuki plate appearance. Ross and a trainer came out to check on him, and Contreras soon left the field.

"The doctors are checking him out," Ross said. "There’s definitely something going on. We’ll find out how extensive."

Contreras missed extended time in both 2017 and 2019 with right hamstring strains.

"He wanted to be precautionary," Ross said. "He’s had some lower-half injuries [at] times."

He hit a single and stolen second base moments prior to exiting.

