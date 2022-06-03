Cubs' Willson Contreras Expected Back in Lineup Saturday Vs. Cardinals

Contreras expected back in Cubs lineup Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras said he didn't expect to miss much time after getting hit by a pitch on his ankle, and his manager concurs.

Contreras is expected to return to the starting lineup Saturday, according to manager David Ross.

Contreras exited Thursday's win over the Cardinals after getting hit by a pitch near his left ankle. But he had a pre-planned off day even before the hit by pitch, and after Thursday's game said he expected to return to the lineup Saturday.

Contreras, who's x-rays came back negative Thursday, is available to pinch hit Friday vs. St. Louis, Ross said.

“When you get hit like that it gets scary because there are a lot of fragile bones that go into ankles or hands or the elbow,” Contreras said.

“My ankle’s a little sore. I have a bruised bone but nothing major."

Contreras, who leads MLB with 11 hit by pitches this season, is in the midst of an All-Star-caliber season at the plate. He's hitting .278/.401/.530 in 43 games and leads MLB catchers with nine home runs.

Matt Swarmer will start one of Saturday's games for the Cubs, who had not yet announced their second starting pitcher as of Friday.

