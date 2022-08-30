Cubs' Willson Contreras Exits Vs. Blue Jays With Nagging Ankle Injury

Contreras exits early vs. Jays with nagging ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras exited Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays with left ankle/foot soreness, the Cubs catcher told reporters in Toronto, including the Chicago Tribune’s Meghan Montemurro.

Contreras will get treatment again tomorrow and see how his ankle/foot feels. Thursday off day will give him a day to rest it. He noted how he wants to help Cubs any way he can while also acknowledging he doesn't want to cause any other injuries by playing through it. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) August 31, 2022

Contreras told reporters in Toronto he woke up with tightness in the ankle and the pain came "out of nowhere." He had a noticeable limp rounding the bases on his home run trot after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Willson Contreras is hitting .345 with six home runs in his last 15 interleague road games. pic.twitter.com/sRURDLXhtC — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 31, 2022

Contreras, who started at catcher, remained in the game until Alfonso Rivas pinch hit for him in the sixth.

Contreras rolled the ankle during the Field of Dreams game earlier this month. He missed four games last week after it swelled up.

