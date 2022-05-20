Cubs' Willson Contreras Ejected Vs. Diamondbacks, Gets Money's Worth

By Tim Stebbins

Cubs' Contreras ejected, gets money's worth vs. D-Backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras didn't like a strike 3 call Friday vs. the Diamondbacks and wanted to make his point clear.

Contreras was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing with home plate umpire Ryan Additon, after he got rung up on a fastball that appeared off the plate inside. 

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Baseball Savant

Contreras exchanged words with Additon and then drew a line in the right-hander's batter's box to indicate where he thought the pitch was.

Local

Gold Coast 1 hour ago

1 of 2 People Killed in Gold Coast Mass Shooting Identified

property tax 2 hours ago

New Illinois Law Provides Property Tax Relief to Some Residents. Here's What it Includes

Additon ejected him, and Contreras went back to the plate and drew a full circle around it. He slammed his helmet into the ground and walked off the field as manager David Ross had a conversation with Additon.

The Cubs had trailed the entire game to that point but were in the middle of a rally.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!

 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us