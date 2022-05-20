Cubs' Willson Contreras Ejected Vs. Diamondbacks, Gets Money's Worth

Cubs' Contreras ejected, gets money's worth vs. D-Backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras didn't like a strike 3 call Friday vs. the Diamondbacks and wanted to make his point clear.

Contreras was ejected in the seventh inning for arguing with home plate umpire Ryan Additon, after he got rung up on a fastball that appeared off the plate inside.

Contreras exchanged words with Additon and then drew a line in the right-hander's batter's box to indicate where he thought the pitch was.

Willson Contreras just got thrown out. Legend.#ItsDifferentHere pic.twitter.com/z7m8iLCyP2 — Mr Matthew CFB ðºð¦ (@MrMatthewCFB) May 20, 2022

Additon ejected him, and Contreras went back to the plate and drew a full circle around it. He slammed his helmet into the ground and walked off the field as manager David Ross had a conversation with Additon.

The Cubs had trailed the entire game to that point but were in the middle of a rally.

