Cubs' Willson Contreras, Brother William's Dream Matchup ‘Priceless'

William, Willson Contreras' dream matchup 'priceless' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

William and Willson Contreras and their family reunited on the field Friday after the Cubs’ 1-0 win over the Braves, gathering near the on-deck circle.

And as emotional as that was, another such moment awaits Saturday at Wrigley Field. For the first time, the Contreras brothers will face each other in the big leagues.

“It was a dream of both of ours since we were little kids,” said William, who is expected to start at catcher Saturday after his off day Friday. “To be able to both be in the big leagues and sort of have that moment where we square off face-to-face at home plate.

“We're really excited and we're looking forward to [Saturday] and just hoping that it'll be a beautiful moment.”

Willson said he has tried to imagine what it will be like when he enters the batter’s box Saturday and sees William behind the plate.

“It's gonna be emotional, it's gonna be really good, especially being the older brother,” Willson said. “Seeing your younger brother play against you, I think it’s priceless.”

William, who said Willson is his role model, is putting together an offensive season resembling his brother. The 24-year-old is hitting .287/.368/.649 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in 28 games this season since the Braves promoted him from Triple-A in April.

Willson is putting together a career year in his final season of club control before he's set to free agency this coming offseason. His family is with him in Chicago this season.

“Having my family here, my whole family here, took a lot of weight off my shoulders,” Contreras said. “My mind right now is in peace.

“That’s what I think is helping me a lot to play better baseball.”

Both Willson and William called this weekend a “dream come true," a sentiment that extends to their parents.

Said William: “For them especially with all the sacrifices they made for us as we were growing up, I wouldn't be surprised at all if they came to tears when the moment finally happens.”

