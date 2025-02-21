Cubs, White Sox to face off Saturday in spring training matchup. Here's how to watch

Baseball time is here again, with spring training officially underway ahead of next month's regular season opener between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan on March 18.

The Chicago White Sox, on the other hand, will kick off their spring training slate Saturday afternoon, fittingly in a game against the crosstown rival Cubs.

First pitch between the two clubs from Sloan Park, the Cubs' spring training facility, is slated for 2:05 p.m. CST, the game available to watch exclusively on Marquee Sports Network. There will be no Cubs radio broadcast of the game.

Similarly, while White Sox TV partner Chicago Sports Network will not air Saturday's game, the radio broadcast of the game can be heard on ESPN Chicago radio.

Saturday's game marks the first of two meetings between the Cubs and White Sox this spring, with the White Sox slated to host the Cubs on Friday, March 7.

That game will air exclusively on Chicago Sports Network, with radio broadcasts from both 670 The Score and ESPN Chicago.

Here are the full spring training broadcast schedules for the Cubs and White Sox.