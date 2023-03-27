Cubs Waive Rowan Wick, Send Christopher Morel to Iowa

Cubs roster: Wick waived, Morel to Iowa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs’ final flurry of roster moves continued on Monday afternoon, as the team officially announced that they had optioned outfielder Christopher Morel to Triple-A Iowa and had waived relief pitcher Rowan Wick.

Wick cleared waivers, according to the MLB transaction wire, and was also assigned to Iowa.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The move clears a spot on the Cubs’ 40-man roster, which now stands at 38 players, according to MLB.com. That spot could be used on a player not currently on the roster, such as catcher Luis Torrens, who may make the club out of spring training.

Morel will start the season in Triple-A after struggling at times during the spring campaign, with 24 strikeouts in 52 at-bats. He did post a .269 batting average and a .910 OPS, but his lack of plate discipline is something the team will want him to work on during a stint in Des Moines.

Morel was tied for the team lead in home runs with four this spring, equaling the number put up by Yan Gomes and Edwin Ríos.

If Seiya Suzuki starts the season on the injured list, the Cubs will likely go with a platoon of Patrick Wisdom and Trey Mancini in right field, with Cody Bellinger manning center. Ríos, Nick Madrigal and Miles Mastrobuoni could potentially see time at third base.

Wick made seven appearances for the Cubs during spring training, with a 4.05 ERA and a 1-1 record. He struck out seven batters and walked five, and posted a WHIP of 1.35 for the North Siders.

Wick’s demotion paves the way for Michael Rucker to make the team’s 26-man roster, and could also signal that the team is considering keeping Julian Merryweather on the roster. Mark Leiter Jr. is also in contention for a bullpen spot.

The 26-man roster will need to be finalized prior to the team’s opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.



Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.