Cubs' Wade Miley to Return From IL Vs. Yankees; Seiya Suzuki Next?

Cubs' Miley to return from IL vs. Yankees; Suzuki next?

BALTIMORE — The Cubs said after Wednesday night's rainout at Camden Yards that left-hander Wade Miley will be activated from the injured list Friday to start the series opener against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Miley hasn't pitched since May 22 because of a shoulder strain.

Rookie right-hander Matt Swarmer, who has looked impressive in two big-league starts, goes Saturday for the Cubs, who did not name a starter for Sunday's finale on Wednesday night.

In play for that start would seem to be right-handers Marcus Stroman, who was Wednesday's scheduled starter, and Kyle Hendricks, who has not pitched since June 1.

Hendricks' long layoff already was raising eyebrows, even if he and the team say it's about nothing more than giving him a midseason breather and not because of any injury or ailment.

Left-hander Justin Steele, who would be pitching on his seventh day Sunday, also could be used for that start.

Meanwhile, right fielder Seiya Suzuki took batting practice on the field again Wednesday and is in play for a possible return from the injured list during the weekend series in New York, manager David Ross said.

“We’ll see how the finger feels when he hits,” Ross said before batting practice — and the downpour that hit the Baltimore area and postponed Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Suzuki, who has been sidelined since spraining his left ring finger on a slide May 26 in Cincinnati, is just one of several players on the IL who are either eligible to return already or become eligible in the next few days.

Suzuki participated in full pregame activities in Baltimore Tuesday and Wednesday, albeit through some lingering swelling.

