Cubs' Wade Miley (Shoulder) to IL; Mark Leiter Jr. Recalled

Cubs' Miley (shoulder) returns to IL; Leiter recalled originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs waited more than a month to get their $10 million starter on the mound for a game this season because of an elbow issue.

Three starts later, Wade Miley went back on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of a shoulder strain that cropped up during his last start, a week earlier against the Diamondbacks.

The move is backdated three days, which would make the left-hander eligible for a return June 10 at Yankee Stadium, but how much time the shoulder will need was not clear.

"I don't think it's that big of a deal," manager David Ross said. "I think he'll be back soon. I'm not too worried."

Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr., who has made three starts as an injury replacement this season, was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday to take Miley's spot on the roster.

Miley, 35, won his only decision in three starts this season, with two quality starts after a short season debut and a 3.38 ERA.

He was claimed off waivers from the Reds in November by the Cubs, who then exercised his $10 million contract option for 2022.

