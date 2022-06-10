Cubs' Wade Miley Exits First Start Off IL With Shoulder Soreness

Miley's return from IL cut short due to shoulder soreness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wade Miley's first start off the injured list was cut short due to left shoulder soreness.

Miley exited Friday's Cubs-Yankees series opener before the bottom of the fourth inning. He threw a pair of warmup pitches before manager David Ross and a trainer came out to check on him.

Per Cubs: Miley exited game because of left shoulder soreness. The same thing that had him on the IL until today. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 11, 2022

Miley allowed three hits and a walk in three shutout innings before departing.

Friday was Miley's first start since May 22. He went on the 15-day IL with a left shoulder strain, after missing the first month of the season with elbow inflammation.

The veteran lefty, who was expected to be a key contributor to the starting rotation this season after the Cubs claimed him off waivers last November, has impressed when healthy.

In four starts (including Friday), Miley holds a 2.84 ERA across 19 innings.

Losing Miley for an extended stretch would be a tough blow for an already banged-up Cubs rotation. Marcus Stroman (shoulder inflammation) joined Drew Smyly (oblique) on the IL before Friday's game. Kyle Hendricks is "dealing with some stuff," and has not pitched since June 1.

Daniel Norris entered in Miley's place and allowed a solo homer to the first batter he faced — former Cubs prospect Gleyber Torres.

