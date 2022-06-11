Cubs' Wade Miley Exits Early as Hits Keep Coming to Rotation

Miley exits early as hits keep coming to Cubs rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the day Marcus Stroman landed on the injured list, Wade Miley’s return represented good news for a banged-up Cubs rotation.

But Miley’s return from the IL Friday against the Yankees was cut short due to shoulder soreness — the same issue that sidelined him in recent weeks — in more tough news for the Cubs starting staff.

Friday was Miley’s first start since May 22 after he landed on the IL May 29.

He threw three shutout innings but felt something in his shoulder on a pitch to Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson in the third. He retired Donaldson but the issue lingered for the final four-to-five pitches of that at-bat, he said.

It temporarily subsided between innings but Miley said he felt it again when he went back out for the fourth. After throwing a pair of warmup pitches exited with a trainer.

“It’s the same thing I went on the IL for, which I wasn’t concerned about at all,” said Miley, who will be reevaluated Monday in Chicago.

“Maybe I just didn’t give it enough time. That’s on me. I pushed myself back, but I’ve been feeling good.

“It’s very frustrating stuff.”

Miley said he’s felt good in recent weeks while throwing “aggressive” bullpen sessions, making Friday’s situation all the more frustrating.

Further, Friday was just his fourth start this season. In addition to the shoulder injury, he missed the first month of the season with elbow inflammation.

“It’s driving me nuts,” Miley said. “I’m the type of person who likes to take the ball every five days. It's like every other year for the past four years this has happened.”

Miley didn’t want to speculate whether, if he were to land back on the IL, it would be another short stint.

He's been effective when healthy, holding a 2.84 ERA in 19 innings this season. An extended absence would be a tough hit for the Cubs, certainly with Stroman (shoulder inflammation) joining Drew Smyly (oblique) on the 15-day IL before Friday’s game.

Kyle Hendricks also hasn’t pitched since June 1 and is “dealing with some stuff,” Ross said pregame.

The one encouraging thing for the rotation is Hendricks threw a bullpen Friday. Sunday’s probable starter is currently to-be determined.

Matt Swarmer is slated to take the mound Saturday.

Contributing from New York: Gordon Wittenmyer

