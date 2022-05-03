Cubs V. Sox Weather Forecast: Is the Crosstown Classic Game Still on Today?

Here comes the rain again, Chicago.
A chilly, soggy and foggy spring continued Tuesday morning, with wind, cloudy skies and heavy rain.
And it's not just your imagination: according to the National Weather Service, in April Chicago overall saw not only below average temperatures, but above average rainfall.
Will the Crosstown Classic Get Rained Out?
The good news is, while the field may be soggy, NBC Chicago Meteorologist Alicia Roman says that much of the steady rain will be gone in time for that other annual Chicago springtime tradition -- the White Sox vs. Cubs Crosstown Classic, a two-game series that kicks off Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Wrigley Field.
As of Tuesday morning, the game was still on as scheduled.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Friendly Confines.
Though the steady rain will gradually come to an end towards the end of the afternoon, a few scattered showers remain possible at the start around first pitch.
Following a spotty shower or two, the weather for the game should be otherwise dry, cloudy, chilly and breezy, with winds gusting at 30 miles-per-hour, and below average temperatures in the 40s.