Cubs, Trey Mancini Agree to Terms on a Two-Year Deal

The Cubs announced their signing of Trey Mancini to a two-year deal on Friday.

The #Cubs today agreed to terms with 1B/OF/DH Trey Mancini on a two-year major league contract.



Welcome to Chicago, @TreyMancini! pic.twitter.com/xD1MoXeKk5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 20, 2023

Mancini finished up his seventh season in the majors last year. He spent the season both with the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros, the latter of which he was traded to in August.

He won the World Series with the Astros, helping them defeat the Philadelphia Phillies for his first career ring. He opted to sign with the Cubs in free agency as part of their offseason roster overhaul.

From the plate last year, Mancini arguably had one of his worst seasons. He batted under .240 and hit the least amount of home runs in a season since 2016.

However, he holds a career slash line of .265/.330/.457 from the plate and has averaged 24.4 home runs per season since 2017, if you skip the 2020 season. In 2020, Mancini was diagnosed with colon cancer and did not play during the shortened season.

After the 2021 season, he was named comebacker player of the year after hitting 21 home runs and 71 RBIs. He slashed .255/.326/.432 from the plate that season.

Mancini will likely file in as a designated hitter with the Cubs. In his career, he's played a majority of games in the outfield, followed by first base, then designated hitter. There's a chance he could see all three positions at some point on the Cubs.

