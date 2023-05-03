Cubs Trade Catcher Luis Torrens to Orioles

Cubs trade Luis Torrens to Orioles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, shipping catcher Luis Torrens to the east coast in exchange for cash considerations.

According to MLB’s transaction wire, the Orioles made a corresponding roster move in acquiring Torrens, designating pitcher Joey Krehbiel for assignment.

Torrens, who signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs and made the team out of spring training, was designated for assignment on April 28 when the team activated outfielder Cody Bellinger from the paternity list.

The catcher, who previously played for San Diego and Seattle, was kept as a third catcher by the Cubs out of spring training, but struggled to find regular playing time. He registered 22 plate appearances in 13 games with Chicago, with a double and three RBI’s to his credit.

He also struck out eight times and posted a slash line of .250/.318/.300 prior to his exit.

The Cubs have had a big of a carousel at catcher in recent days, with Yan Gomes still day-to-day after being struck in the head with a bat in the first inning of Monday’s game in Washington. Tucker Barnhart got the start Tuesday, with Miguel Amaya called up from Double-A Tennessee to serve as a backup.

Barnhart will start again Wednesday, with Marcus Stroman taking the ball in a game that starts at 6:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

