Cubs Top Prospect Brennen Davis Undergoes Back Surgery, Source Confirms

Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis undergoes back surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Even during another big week for rookie Chris Morel, along with the breathless anticipation of pitching prospect Caleb Kilian's imminent debut these last few days, the Cubs provided another painful reminder of the non-linear nature of player development and the no-guarantees nature of farm-system rebuilds.

Barely three weeks after one highly regarded prospect suffered a season-ending injury, the Cubs' system took another major hit when top prospect Brennen Davis underwent back surgery Thursday after months of back soreness was determined to be worse than originally thought, sources confirmed Friday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Davis, who opened the season at No. 16 on Baseball America's top-100 prospects list, was expected to make his major-league debut in the Cubs' outfield this summer.

The surgery revealed no structural damage, and sources say the Cubs remain optimistic Davis might return before the end of the season.

While the timeline was still murky Friday, the club considered the initial post-surgery prognosis better than expected.

This marks the second major injury setback in a month for a farm system upgraded with selloffs of veterans over the past 18 months — not countig ongoing, long-term issues with pitcher Brailyn Marquez and catcher Miguel Amaya, both of whom have ranked among the Cubs' top prospects in recent years.

Last month, 2020 first-round pick Ed Howard — who was on a two-week hitting surge as one of the youngest players in the high-A Midwest League — was lost to season-ending hip surgery.

Howard, rated by Baseball America as the top defensive shortstop in the system, was hurt trying to elude a tag at first and tumbling over the bag.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.

Download Download MyTeams Today!



