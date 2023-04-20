Cubs to honor Jackie Robinson before Dodgers series opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs will celebrate Jackie Robinson at Wrigley Field on Thursday, as they kick off a home series against the Dodgers, Robinson’s team.

Much of the celebration will take place before first pitch. Both the Black national anthem and the national anthem will be sung before the game begins. Further, The Cubs will recognize Jack Robinson Foundation scholars, and 100 Black Men of Chicagoー a local organization that provides programming for Black youth in the areas of mentoring, education, health and wellness, and economic empowermentー on the field pregame. The Cubs will fly “42” flags around the ballpark, since that was Robinson’s jersey number. Robinson’s “42” is the only number to be retired league-wide. Simeon basketball coach Robert Smith will throw out the first pitch and Stephen Bardo, member of the 80’s Flying Illini basketball team, will sing the seventh inning stretch.

The Cubs will also sell special Robinson merchandise at the Cubs Team Store at Gallagher Way through the month of April. Part of the proceeds from those sales will benefit 100 Black Men of Chicago.

Every Apr. 15, Jackie Robinson Day is celebrated league-wide. There are special honors, and every player wears his No. 42 jersey. Robinson made history as the first Black man to play for an MLB club back in 1947. At the time Black players only played in the Negro Leagues, which for decades were considered a separate entity from MLB. In 2020, MLB announced that Negro Leagues would be designated “major league” baseball, and all Negro League records and statistics were added to MLB records and statistics.

