Cubs to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride this month with annual Pride Celebration on June 13

The Chicago Cubs are celebrating LGBTQ+ pride this month with their annual Pride Celebration at Wrigley Field.

The first home game of the month on 7:05 p.m. game on June 13 will feature appearances from many influential members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Celebrations are set to begin before the game at Gallagher Way, where the LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois is partnering with the event space to feature a Pride Market with LGBTQ+ owned and friendly businesses.

Gallagher Way will also feature limited-edition Pride-themed merchandise with T-shirt and cap options for purchase starting June 1. The inclusive, community-based performing arts group, Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, will entertain fans here before singing the National Anthem once inside the ballpark.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Before the game’s start, the team will recognize the Legacy Project. The Chicago-based cultural and educational nonprofit serves to research and promote contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals.

In honor of Glenn Burke, the first openly gay MLB Player, the nonprofit plans to create a bronze memorial market on the Legacy Walk in Lakeview. The Cubs will present Legacy Project with a check to support the creation of this memorial and increased representation of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Additionally, TikTok stars Adam Motz and Tee Lam of “2 Dads 2 Twins” will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch of the game. Their TikTok page features their life with their twins and their complicated path to fatherhood as two gay dads.

Two-time James Beard Award winner Chef Art Smith will also make an appearance to sing the game’s seventh-inning stretch with curated playlists by Chicago-based DJ Ca$h Era played throughout the game.

The Cubs Board Member and Cubs Charities Board Chair Laura Ricketts says she is looking forward to the Pride Celebration, according to an MLB press release. Ricketts and the Cubs marched in the 2022 Pride Parade with over 70 members of their organization in attendance.

“The Cubs have celebrated and championed the LGBTQ+ community for decades, not just during Pride Month, but all year round. I’m honored to represent both the Cubs organization and the LGBTQ+ community and serve as an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion.” Ricketts said.

Fans are encouraged to purchase a ticket to the June 13 game through the Pride Celebration Ticket Offer. Tickets to the game include a special-edition Pride-themed Cubs jersey featuring the traditional Pride flag, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to Cubs Charities to support LGBTQ+ community partners. More information can be found on the Cubs website.