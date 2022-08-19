Cubs Talk Podcast: Trea Turner a Potential Free Agent Target?

By Tony Gill

Podcast: Turner potential Cubs free agent target? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This upcoming offseason's free agent class could feature four All-Star shortstops, including Trea Turner.

David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss the free agent shortstop options and if Turner could be a target for the Cubs — as well as his comments on the Cubs and his free agency.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The guys also discuss the Cubs continuing to stockpile pitching depth in the minor leagues.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Local

covid masks 33 mins ago

Should You Still Wear a Mask? Why Some Health Experts Say You Might Want to

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Wetter This Weekend

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us