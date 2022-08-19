Cubs Talk Podcast: Trea Turner a Potential Free Agent Target?

Podcast: Turner potential Cubs free agent target? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This upcoming offseason's free agent class could feature four All-Star shortstops, including Trea Turner.

David Kaplan, Tim Stebbins and Gordon Wittenmyer discuss the free agent shortstop options and if Turner could be a target for the Cubs — as well as his comments on the Cubs and his free agency.

The guys also discuss the Cubs continuing to stockpile pitching depth in the minor leagues.

