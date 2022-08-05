Cubs Talk Podcast: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kohl Franklin Interviews

By Tony Gill

Cubs Talk Podcast: Crow-Armstrong, Franklin interviews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you are a Cubs fan, you need to get to know these two prospects that plan on one day leading the big league squad to another World Series win.

David Kaplan goes to South Bend to interview outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and starting pitcher Kohl Franklin. Later in the pod, Kap interviews South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

RELATED: Crow-Armstrong knows all about The Show business

Listen here, via the embedded player below, or on NBC Sports Chicago's YouTube channel:

Local

ranking 6 mins ago

Chicago Named Among ‘Best Cities to Go on a Date' in New Report

Indiana 15 mins ago

Indiana House Passes Abortion Ban, Sends to Senate

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us