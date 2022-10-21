Cubs Talk Podcast: Joe Maddon on 2016 Cubs, Managing Again

By Tony Gill

Podcast: Joe Maddon on 2016 Cubs, managing again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On this edition of the Cubs Talk Podcast, former Cubs manager and 2016 champ Joe Maddon joins David Kaplan, Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins.

The guys discuss 2016 and the Cubs breaking up their core, the changing role of managers in today's game, Maddon's new book, his interest in managing again, and a whole lot more.

Listen here, via the embedded player below, or on NBC Sports Chicago's YouTube channel:

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

