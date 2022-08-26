Cubs Talk Podcast: Jed Hoyer Meets the Media, Cardinals Series Recap

By Tony Gill

Live from Wrigley Field, Cubs beat writers Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins discuss the latest on the Cubs.

— Recapping the Cardinals series and how the Cubs paid tribute to Albert Pujols

— Jed Hoyer meets the media

— Potential offseason contract extensions?

— Kyle Hendricks' season-ending shoulder injury

Listen here, via the embedded player below, or on NBC Sports Chicago's YouTube channel:

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

