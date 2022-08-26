Cubs Talk Podcast: Jed Hoyer Meets the Media, Cardinals Series Recap

Podcast: Hoyer meets the media, Cubs-Cards series recap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Live from Wrigley Field, Cubs beat writers Gordon Wittenmyer and Tim Stebbins discuss the latest on the Cubs.
— Recapping the Cardinals series and how the Cubs paid tribute to Albert Pujols
— Jed Hoyer meets the media
— Potential offseason contract extensions?
— Kyle Hendricks' season-ending shoulder injury
Local
Listen here, via the embedded player below, or on NBC Sports Chicago's YouTube channel:
Copyright RSN