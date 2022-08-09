Cubs Talk Podcast: Franmil Reyes Claimed Off Waivers From Guardians

Podcast: Cubs land Reyes off waivers from Guardians originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Kaplan and Tim Stebbins discuss the newest Cub, Franmil Reyes, and how he fits the Cubs over the final stretch of the 2022 season.

The guys also discuss new pitching prospects Hayden Wesneski and Ben Brown's organizational debuts, the chances the Cubs land an impactful player in the 2023 draft and a lot more.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

(1:42) - Reaction to the Cubs claiming Franmil Reyes

RELATED: Cubs take swing at needed power boost with Reyes move

(7:50) - What does the future of the Cubs look like?

(11:43) - The Cubs have their highest ranked farm system in 10 years

(14:40) - Field of Dreams Game preview

Listen here, via the embedded player below, or on NBC Sports Chicago's YouTube channel:

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.