Cubs Survive First Pitch Clock Violation of 2023 MLB Season

The Cubs have worked around their first pitch clock violation of the regular season. Marcus Stroman was the man with the ignominious distinction, and it put him in quite the jam.

Stroman took too long to throw the ball during Christian Yelich’s at-bat in the third inning, so Yelich got an automatic ball. Yelich eventually walked. Two batters later, the Brewers had the bases loaded with just one out, giving them their best opportunity to score of the day.

Stroman was able to escape without any damage, however. He got Rowdy Tellez to hit a grounder to Nico Hoerner for an inning-ending double play.

We think @Cubs fans can get used to Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner turning ✌️



(via @WatchMarquee)pic.twitter.com/yjcmMLkH0F — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 30, 2023

In the bottom half of the inning, the Cubs scored the first runs of the game on a Dansby Swanson single to take a 2-0 lead.

