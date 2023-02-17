Cubs sign infielder Edwin Ríos to one-year major league contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs are keeping the momentum going into Spring Training with the signing of infielder Edwin Ríos on Friday.

The #Cubs today agreed to terms with INF Edwin Ríos on a one-year major league contract.



Welcome, @Edwin_Rios30! pic.twitter.com/hed0BQdaX0 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 18, 2023

Ríos has been part of the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise for the past four seasons, taking two at-bats during their 2020 World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays. In his 112 major league appearances with the Dodgers, the 28-year-old slashed .219/.299/.492.

Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Ríos grew up outside Orlando. He stayed in Florida for college, attending Florida International University before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

This is the first major league free agency addition the Cubs have made since adding first baseman Trey Mancini back in January. Ríos could contend for playing time with Mancini but also gives manager David Ross the flexibility to plug him in at third base if needed. He’s also been known to step in as a pinch hitter, taking five at-bats this past season with the Dodgers.

While fans in Chicago await the debut of these new additions at Wrigley Field, they’ll get a preview with Spring Training just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers have already arrived in Phoenix and other position players are expected to arrive early next week.

The Cubs kick off their Spring Training program on Feb. 25 against the San Francisco Giants.