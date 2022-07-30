Cubs Sign 2nd-Round Draft Pick Jackson Ferris, 19 of 20 Selections

Cubs sign Jackson Ferris, 19 of 20 draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz said after the MLB Draft he anticipated the Cubs would sign 18-19 of their 20 selections.

The Cubs have done just that. They’ve officially inked 19 picks after announcing 11 more signings Saturday — including Jackson Ferris (second round) and Nazier Mulé (fourth).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Right-hander Brock Blatter (19th round) is the only Cubs pick who has not signed. He’s committed to play collegiately at Alabama.

The Cubs signing first-round pick Cade Horton for under his slot value helped them sign Ferris for over his slot value.

According to MLB.com's Jim Callis, Horton, the No. 7 overall selection, signed for $4,450,000 — under the slot value of $5,711,000.

Ferris, the No. 47 overall pick, signed for $3,005,000, according to Callis — above the slot value of $1,661,200.

#Cubs Draft signing update

Yesterday, the team signed Jackson Ferris to a $3.005M deal, equivalent to the slot value of pick 23.

16th rounder J.P. Wheat also signed. No bonus figure announced, but the Cubs had just $5 of bonus pool remaining so Wheat's deal does not exceed 125K. pic.twitter.com/ZFDIYCfGnA — Michael Ernst (@mj_ernst) July 30, 2022

Ferris, 18, was one of the most highly touted prospects in the draft who was committed to play at Ole Miss. MLB Pipeline ranked him the No. 19 overall prospect.

RELATED: Why Cubs loaded 2022 draft class with pitching

The lefty, who comes from the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida, has a mid-90s fastball and full arsenal.

"This wasn't somebody that was just coming in and pitching with two pitches for two innings," Kantrovitz said of Ferris after Day 1 of the draft. "He’s throwing complete games and showing off four pitches and going multiple times through the order and showing ability to make in-game adjustments.

"It kind of went above and beyond sort of your typical times-two-pitch high school pitcher. This is somebody with a full repertoire, and once he adds a little weight to his frame, we think he's pretty ripe to add power across his whole mix."

In all, the Cubs signed 15 pitchers and four position players. Along with Ferris and Mulé, they signed preps pitcher JP Wheat (16th round pick), who was committed to play at Georgia Tech.

A full look at the Cubs’ signings:

1st round: RHP Cade Horton

2nd round: LHP Jackson Ferris

3rd round: SS Christopher Paciolla

4th round: RHP/SS Nazier Mulé

5th round: RHP Brandon Birdsell

6th round: RHP Will Frisch

7th round: RHP Nick Hull

8th round: RHP Mason McGwire

9th round: RHP Connor Noland

10th round: RHP Brody McCullough

11th round: LHP Branden Noriega

12th round: RHP Mathew Peters

13th round: RHP Luis Rujano

14th round: RHP Shane Marshall

15th round: C Haydn McGeary

16th round: RHP JP Wheat

17th round: OF Andy Garriola

18th round: RHP Garrett Brown

20th round: OF KeShun Collier

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.