Cubs Shortstop Dansby Swanson Makes MLB's Top 100 Players List

Dansby Swanson makes MLB's top 100 players list

Ahead of the start of spring training, MLB.com created its version of the top 100 players in baseball right now.

Newly-signed shortstop, Dansby Swanson, made the list at No. 39. He represents the only Chicago Cub on the list and the highest-ranked player in Chicago, beating out all White Sox players who made the cut.

Before the beginning of last season, the Cubs similarly landed one player on the list with the likes of Marcus Stroman. He slotted in as the No. 98 player on the list.

Swanson, 29, signed with the Cubs during the offseason to the tune of a seven-year $177 million deal, amid a free agent shortstop frenzy that saw Xander Boegarts, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner all sign freshly inked deals.

The Cubs' new shortstop is coming off arguably his most impressive season, earmarked by his first career Gold Glove award and All-Star selection, along with his 12th-place finish in MVP voting.

He slashed .277/.329/.447 from the plate and hit 25 home runs and 96 RBIs. He was one of the league's best defensive shortstops, making the tandem of him and Nico Hoener one of the most dangerous defensive middle infields in the major leagues.

Swanson's ranking on the top 100 list puts him in a formidable company, close to the likes of the aforementioned Boegarts, Corey Seager and Bo Bichette.

