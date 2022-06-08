Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, Wade Miley Might Return From IL Against Yankees

Cubs' Suzuki, Miley might return from IL vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

BALTIMORE — Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki took batting practice on the field again Wednesday and is in play for a possible return from the injured list during the weekend series against the Yankees in New York, manager David Ross said.

“We’ll see how the finger feels when he hits,” Ross said before batting practice — and the downpour that hit the Baltimore area and postponed Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Suzuki, who has been sidelined since spraining his left ring finger on a slide May 26 in Cincinnati, is just one of several players on the IL who are either eligible to return already or become eligible in the next few days.

That includes left-hander Wade Miley (shoulder strain), who’s eligible Friday and could be activated for a start during the three-game Yankees series.

“Wade is definitely an option in New York,” said Ross, who hasn’t announced probable starters for that series.

Kyle Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since Wednesday of last week, also is expected to start during that series, but one of the issues in declaring the series rotation Wednesday involved the weather that eventually pushed Marcus Stroman from Wednesday’s start into the Yankees series.

Suzuki has participated in full pregame activities in Baltimore Tuesday and Wednesday, albeit through some lingering swelling.

