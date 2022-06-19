Cubs' Seiya Suzuki to Continue Rehab for Injured Finger in Arizona

Seiya next week? Suzuki heads to Arizona for rehab work originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The shutdown is over for right fielder Seiya Suzuki and his sprained finger, and the Cubs’ big free agent acquisition of the winter heads next to Arizona on Monday to start ramping up again toward a return from the injured list.

The timeline for that return isn’t much clearer than when Suzuki was shut down over persistent swelling a week ago. But working at the club’s Mesa, Arizona, training facility will allow Suzuki to get as much baseball work as he wants or can handle, manager David Ross said.

Depending on the reports during the week, Suzuki might rejoin the team in a week when the Cubs return home and be evaluated for a possible minor-league rehab assignment.

“We’re going to lean on Seiya to let us know how he’s feeling on a daily basis and progressing in the right way,” Ross said. “He’s on the right track.”

Suzuki, a former Japanese batting champ and Gold Glove winner, hasn’t played since jamming his left ring finger on an awkward slide into second base May 26 in Cincinnati.

The National League’s Rookie of the Month for April, Suzuki is hitting .245 with four homers, 21 walks and a .776 OPS in 41 games this season.

