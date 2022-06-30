Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Shines in First Rehab Assignment Game

Cubs' Suzuki shines in 1st rehab assignment game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It sure looks like Seiya Suzuki's finger is doing better.

The Cubs outfielder began his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Iowa, his first game action since spraining his left ring finger May 26 against the Reds.

Suzuki, who played five innings before getting the rest of the game off, finished 2-for-3 with a home run, RBI single and strikeout. He started in right field.

Which raises the question: How long until he could rejoin the Cubs?

Seiya puts us on the board with this RBI single in his first at-bat! pic.twitter.com/hKKokxDhtE — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 1, 2022

BOOM! Seiya Suzuki with a solo home run in his third at-bat as an I-Cub. pic.twitter.com/VZ8pXqn3Fr — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 1, 2022

Manager David Ross said Wednesday the Cubs have a plan laid out for Suzuki to get back into game shape after his long layoff.

Depending on the feedback Suzuki has for the Cubs and Iowa coaching and training staffs, that plan could be altered.

“Being on your feet and getting back in play in shape is different for everybody,” Ross said. “We've got a plan. Sometimes we have to extend those plans, and sometimes we can shorten them.”

So far, so good for Suzuki with Iowa.

