Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Returns From IL, Narciso Crook Optioned

Suzuki returns from IL, in Cubs lineup vs. Brewers

He's back.

Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, after missing over a month with a sprained left ring finger, was activated off the injured list Monday. He's in the Cubs' starting lineup for their Fourth of July matinee vs. the Brewers, hitting cleanup and playing right field.

Suzuki last played May 26, when he sprained his finger on an awkward slide into second base against the Reds.

He recently completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa and looked good at the plate — going 4-for-9 with two doubles and a home run.

Suzuki, the Cubs' prized offseason acquisition, got off to a red-hot start this season, earning National League Rookie of the Month honors in April.

His production slowed in May before he landed on the IL; he's hitting .245/.344/.432 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games this season.

The 27-year-old's return is a key boost to the Cubs' lineup and is a big step toward the team reaching full strength. Marcus Stroman (shoulder) is nearing a return from the IL and made a rehab start Sunday with Iowa.

Lefty Drew Smyly is slated to pitch Monday for Single-A South Bend.

Stroman allowed seven hits and was charged with five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in his outing.

According to reports, the Cubs optioned outfielder Narciso Crook to Iowa in a corresponding move to Suzuki's return. Crook went 2-for-8 with a double and two RBIs in four games last week.

