Cubs' Seiya Suzuki on Verge of Rehab Assignment, Other Injury Notes

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki on verge of rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Seiya Suzuki could head out for a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday, Cubs manager David Ross said.

Suzuki, who’s missed the last month with a sprained left ring finger, took live batting practice before Tuesday’s series opener against the Reds and “looked really good, no issues,” Ross said.

The Cubs want to see how the 27-year-old outfielder and key offseason acquisition feels Wednesday before deciding what’s next.

“If Seiya feels good, we may get him on the road [Wednesday] at the earliest,” Ross said.

Suzuki, the National League Rookie of the Month in April, hasn’t played since May 26, when he sprained the finger on an awkward slide into second base against the Reds.

He’s hitting .245/.344/.432 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games this season.

Other Cubs injury updates from Tuesday:

— Starters Marcus Stroman (36 pitches) and Drew Smyly (32 pitches) each threw two innings in live BP Tuesday. Ross said the two veterans came out of those outings “really well.”

Stroman has been on the 15-day IL since June 10 with right shoulder inflammation. Smyly strained his right oblique May 30 vs. the Cardinals and went on the 15-day IL two days later.

“See how they come back [Wednesday] and see how that presents,” Ross said.

— Nick Madrigal joined Suzuki in taking live BP but is “a little bit away” from starting a rehab assignment, Ross said. He went on the 10-day IL June 15 with a left groin strain.

— Jason Heyward is being treated for right knee soreness will be evaluated in the coming days. He last played Friday.

“He’s still banged up a little bit,” Ross said. “The knee is barking on him.”

— Frank Schwindel (low back strain) was set to be reevaluated Tuesday. He went on the 10-day IL June 18.

— Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) played catch and "felt good," Ross said.

