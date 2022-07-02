Cubs' Seiya Suzuki on track to return from IL Monday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Talk about some rockets' red glare after a perilous fight.

Look who's on track to rejoin the Cubs roster just in time for some fireworks in Milwaukee.

Right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who was 3-for-6 with a homer and double in his first two minor-league rehab games, has looked healthy enough with Triple-A Iowa that the Cubs have targeted Monday's 3:10 p.m. game in Milwaukee for a return from a finger injury that has sidelined him for more than a month.

"He's close," manager David Ross said Saturday.

How close?

"Monday close," he said, "maybe.

"Definitely hear that 'maybe' in there."

In other words, barring a setback.

In fact, the Cubs could be on the verge of significant strides toward full strength in the next few days, with right-hander Marcus Stroman (shoulder) making his first (and only, if he has his way) rehab start Monday with Iowa as he nears a return from the IL. Another Cubs starting pitcher, Drew Smyly, said he might be ready to start a rehab assignment as well on Monday.

Suzuki was in the lineup for a third straight day in Iowa Saturday, his second day playing right field (he was the DH Friday).

He hasn't played since May 26, when he sprained his left ring finger on an awkward slide into second base in Cincinnati.

Suzuki, the National League's rookie of the month in April, had slowed since a torrid start to open the season.

The $99.6-million jewel of the Cubs' offseason — a former Japanese leagues batting champ and Gold Glove winner — is hitting .241 with four home runs and a .776 OPS in 41 games this season.

