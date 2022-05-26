Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Leaves Game With Sprained Left Ring Finger

Seiya Suzuki exits game with sprained left ring finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — When it rains it pours.

At least if you're the 2022 Cubs, who were forced to pull prized rookie Seiya Suzuki from the game an inning after he jammed his left ring finger sliding into second in the third inning of Thursday's rainy series finale against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

The Cubs said Suzuki suffered a sprained finger. It was not immediately clear whether the injury on his non-throwing hand will sideline him into the weekend series against the White Sox and/or require an injured-list move.

The National League's rookie of the month in April stayed in the game until the Cubs took the field in the bottom of the fourth, when Rafael Ortego replaced him defensively in right field.

He was seen trying to grip a bat, with apparent discomfort, in the dugout during the top of the fourth inning.

