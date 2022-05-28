Cubs, Seiya Suzuki Face IL Decision Sunday; Wade Miley Call Also Looms

Cubs Seiya Suzuki (finger) face IL decision Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki held up his left hand with the taped finger and rocked it back and forth as if to say his pregame work went so-so Saturday as he tested the left ring finger he injured Thursday in Cincinnati.

The Cubs are expected to make a decision Sunday on whether the injury will mean a 10-day injured list move that would be backdated the max-allowed three days — a move Suzuki didn’t seem especially confident he could avoid as he headed off the field and into the visitors clubhouse at Sox Park Saturday afternoon.

“I talked to him a little bit, trying to get a sense of it,” team president Jed Hoyer said. “It’s just sore and swollen and stiff. You hope you can avoid it.”

The National League's rookie of the month for Aprili sprained the finger sliding into second base during Thursday's game in Cincinnati, his finger catching on the bag.

He stayed in the game defensively in the third but after appearing to experience discomfort trying to grip a bat in the dugout in the top of the fourth, he exited before the Cubs took the field in the bottom of the fourth.

“I know he felt better today than he did yesterday," manager David Ross said Saturday.

The Cubs activated outfielder Clint Frazier from the IL Saturday after a brief minor-league rehab stint following recovery from an appendectomy.

If Suzuki were to go on the IL, Jason Heyward could be a corresponding roster move. Heyward, who is on the COVID-19-related IL, was cleared to join the team for baseball activities Saturday but was not activated.

Pitcher Wade Miley, who has made only three starts after a lengthy delay to his season because of elbow inflammation, began experiencing shoulder soreness in the past week, forcing him to miss Saturday’s turn in the rotation.

The Cubs are not likely to push the issue, which could mean a 15-day IL move depending how he fares in the next day or two.

“We’re working through that,” Hoyer said. “There’s nothing to declare right now.”

Miley planned to increase the intensity of his long-tossing program Sunday.

“We’ll see how things play out,” Ross said.

