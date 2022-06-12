Cubs' Sean Newcomb Activated From IL as Third Lefty Bullpen Option

Newcomb activated from IL as third lefty bullpen option originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NEW YORK — The Cubs activated Sean Newcomb from the 15-day injured list Sunday, providing a third left-handed option in the bullpen for the finale of a three-game series against the Yankees.

Right-hander Michael Rucker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday night’s 8-0 loss, during which he threw 48 pitches in a three-inning relief appearance.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Cubs, who open a seven-game homestand against the Padres and Braves on Monday, have one left-hander left in the rotation (Justin Steele) since Drew Smyly (oblique) and Wade Miley (shoulder) landed on the IL.

Newcomb has been sidelined for the past month because of a sprained left ankle.

The Cubs have lost five consecutive games to fall to a season low-water mark of 12 games under .500.

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.